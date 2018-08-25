Battlefield V Confirmed Running Ray Tracing At 60FPS in 1080p

When the Nvidia RTX ray tracing technology first appeared earlier this week, we were all amazed. It presented a massive leap forward in game graphics rendering, particularly since the AI in the technology was able to emulate some that previously had to be simulated by developers. After the initial amazement died down though, questions were being asked. Specifically, how much using it would impact a games performance.

We had, of course, already seen this in the past. Nvidia’s HairWorks technology was very impressive, but did take a fair chunk of power to run and as such was usually advised to leave it off unless your system was quite impressive.

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider

This issue was brought to more prominence when it was reported that Shadow of the Tomb Raider, one of the first games to feature the technology, was currently struggling to hold a solid framerate. Since then, Square Enix has been keen to emphasise that this was simply due to the early-build syndrome. This did contradict their ‘gold’ claims back in July, but perhaps RTX was an afterthought.

On some more positive news though, in a report via DSOGaming, Battlefield V, another high-profile game using the RTX technology is confirmed to be running at a solid 60FPS, albeit in 1080p.

Encouraging News!

Admittedly, it would have been nicer to hear this based on 1440p or 2160p. It does at least highlight that the technology is viable for gaming. It may also, however, confirm that to utilise it, you might need to crank that resolution down a little to keep the workload within a manageable level.

The truth is though that we’ll have no idea until both the 20XX cards and the games arrive. Until then, I suspect we’re going to hear a lot more about this!

What do you think? Are you excited for RTX? Which game has impressed you the most so far? – Let us know in the comments!