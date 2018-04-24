Bayonetta 3 Promised To Be “Crazier, Better and Tighter”

Bayonetta 3 developer promises new game will be “Crazier, Better and Tighter”

When it comes to fun action games, the Bayonetta series ticks a lot of boxes. It has lots of action, slices of comedy, fantastic visuals, awesome soundtrack and one of the best protagonists in recent memory. With the 2nd game being an exclusive to the Wii-U and then the Switch, it was even something of a massive coup for Nintendo as one of the few really excellent third-party titles (on the former console).

Bayonetta, simply put, is a more light-hearted and, dare I say, better version of Devil May Cry.

With a third game in the series currently in development, it does have many fans of the series wondering where it will go. The series itself is quite over the top and the 2nd game was better in almost every way to the original.

That doesn’t seem to deter the developers Platinum Games though who in a report via NintendoLife have said that they plan for Bayonetta 3 to be “crazier, better and tighter”. Presumably, for the latter, they are not referring to her costume. They couldn’t possibly make it any more revealing if they tried. Unless of course they just make her nude.

What do we know about Bayonetta 3 so far?

Well, it’s not good news for those of you who do not own a Nintendo as they announced earlier this year that Bayonetta 3 was confirmed as a Switch exclusive. As for when it will be released, at present, we do not know. As with many games currently in the works, we should expect a much firmer announcement at this years E3.

In the meantime though, the upcoming game does sound promising. In addition, it sounds like the developers want to see if they can push the limits even further. I’m not sure they can, but I’m going to love to see them try.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Bayonetta series? Which is your favorite game? What would you like to see in the third? – Let us know in the comments!