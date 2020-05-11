Bethesda Confirms The Elder Scrolls VI is still ‘Years Away’

It’s been around 2 years now since Bethesda officially confirmed the existence of The Elder Scrolls VI within a fairly brief teaser trailer. Since then, however, the news has been pretty thin on the ground. Largely because Bethesda has continually insisted that other projects are scheduled to launch long before this.

Following a post on Twitter, however, their Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing, Pete Hines, has just dumped another bucket of cold water over any potential release date.

The Elder Scrolls VI

Speaking on Twitter, Pete Hines has confirmed that in terms of upcoming releases, ‘Starfield’ still has a much greater priority than The Elder Scrolls VI. With that game not scheduled to release until at least 2022, however, it pretty much gives us even more confirmation (just in case we needed it) that the new Elder Scrolls game is still a long way away. In fact, as you can see below, Peter Hines refers to it as ‘years’.

It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) May 10, 2020

What Do We Think?

In terms of when The Elder Scrolls VI will be released, we’re still clearly in the realms of speculation. We would, however, consider it optimistic to point to anything happening before 2023. In fact, we’d likely suggest that based on this further development that its release may not even be loosely scheduled until around 2024/2025.

So yeah, a long way away. Hopefully though it’ll be worth it! With Bethesda involved though, you wouldn’t want to place any firm bets on anything!

If you want to learn more about all the rumors and speculation surrounding The Elder Scrolls 6, you can check out the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!