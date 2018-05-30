Bethesda Drop Sledgehammer Hints For A New Fallout Game

Bethesda Drop Sledgehammer Levels of Hints That A New Fallout Game Is Coming

Last March it came to our attention that Bethesda was working on a new game. Although no details were announced at the time, when writing about it I speculated that it was more likely than not a new Fallout game. I recall this quite vividly as some thought I was way off the mark with this announcement.

In truth, Bethesda does own the rights to many franchises. In addition, it wasn’t beyond the realms of possibility that it could’ve been a brand new game. It seems, however, that despite many disagreeing, I was almost certainly right. Bethesda has posted a Twitter post with what very much looks like the loading screen for Fallout. In addition, they are also live streaming on Twitch with a puppet of the Vault Boy currently asleep.

What do we know about the new game?

At the moment, except the fact that it is very likely a brand new Fallout, not a lot. Unconfirmed reports are suggesting though that this is going to be something new and very different from that we have seen in the previous games. At the very least, the most recent.

That, therefore, opens the doors to a lot of speculation. I would be surprised if Bethesda did decide to take the franchise in a bold new direction and often that can be a double-edged sword. You might win new fans, but you might also alienate the hard-core who have been with this game since the very beginning.

Since I am on a bit of a roll with predictions though, I’m going to go out on a limb and suggest that Fallout 1 is going to be remastered. That is, however, a very wild stab in the dark. Given the live stream though, some more news is expected very shortly.

Being proven so right on my initial prediction though, it’s hard to not look smug at this point.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!