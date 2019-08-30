Big Rigs is Getting a Remaster Despite Being Utterly Crap

There are certain things that don’t need to be resurrected. Eradicated viruses, wars that have ended, or that time you did that really embarrassing thing… you know which thing. Oh and the complete disaster that was Big Rigs – Over The Road Racing.

Due to the consoles technical limitations, Big Rigs Remastered will not be released on the NSwitch. It will be A PC only experience.#bigrigs4ever #BIGRIGS — Big Rigs™ Official (@BigRigsOfficial) August 28, 2019

YOU’RE WINNER

Not that’s not a typo, it’s just a hint of one of the many things wrong with this game. It’s so bad, it has a legend-like cult status in the gaming community for being so broken. You could think to yourself “it’s not that bad, surely?!?” and then you play it… and you were wrong, it’s way worse. Ironically, even the trailer for the remake has a typo on it. True to form for this developer; it’s out in 2020 but the trailer says 2019.

What’s New?

Well, from what I can tell, f*** all has changed. Even the trailer is still in 480p (it was uploaded over a day ago too). The bugs are there, the no-collisions are there, and the no-lose bug is still there. I mean, I didn’t feature it in our “Before Patches, Broken Games Were Broken Forever” feature for nothing.

And yes, the image is meant to look that blurry.

Why Tho?

Well, it seems it’s literally for a laugh. The game is awful, but it’s so bad that it’s actually pretty funny. The “remaster” simply seems to be a case of porting it to work on modern systems, although I suspect if it’s true to form, they’ll cock that up too.