Billy Mitchell Finally Speaks on His Twin Galaxies Ban

Love him or hate him, Billy Mitchell is certainly a character in the gaming world. Shooting to gaming fame in the 80’s, he became a much better-known figure after the release of the film ‘The King of Kong’. Incidentally, if you haven’t watched it, you really should. While he has had his supporters, he has equally (if not more) had his critics.

When Twin Galaxies came under new ownership in late 2016, the shortly after began opening the door to a public contention of gaming high scores submitted. One of the first to go on the chopping block was Todd Rogers and his infamous ‘Dragster’ time record. After he was confirmed to have either cheated or lied about that and numerous other scores, he was removed and banned from Twin Galaxies.

Billy Mitchell was the next target for many and a little under a week ago, following numerous evidence being submitted, he was declared a liar. As such, all of his scores were removed and he is now banned from Twin Galaxies. Following this though, Billy Mitchell has remained unusually quiet, until now.

Video response!

In the above video response, Billy Mitchell states his innocence and that the scores were gained fairly. In addition, he says that prove is being gathered to exonerate him. The bottom line is though, the evidence to suggest he did not use an arcade cabinet (which he claims) is so substantial. I honestly think that he has nowhere to go. Well, other than admitting he used some form of emulation.

Just to clarify using emulation software such as MAME isn’t against the rules. It does, however, have its own separate category. The main issue is is that Billy Mitchell still attests that the scores submitted (the 3 most recent) were on an arcade cabinet. Something even his own tester couldn’t verify.

The saga continues!

What do you think? Does Billy Mitchell have an argument to make? Should he just admit it and hope he is forgiven? – Let us know in the comments!