Biostar Announces Entry-level H310 and B360 Motherboards

Two More Biostar 300-Series Mainboards

Biostar announced two new B360-chipset based motherboards earlier this week, but now they are announcing two more. This time these are entry-level models using the B360 and H310 chipset. Although not as fancy as the Racing series boards, the H310MHD PRO and B360MHD PRO both offer considerable value savings. The two actually share the same PCB and layout. With the only difference being that the H310 chipset only affords a certain number of connectors. So it has less USB 3.0 ports and less USB 2.0 headers than the B360 version. Otherwise, they are identical in specs and features.

What Features Do the H310MHD PRO and B360MHD PRO Have?

Both motherboards use an oddly sized micro-ATX 228 mm x 177 mm PCB. There are no heatsinks on the VRM and there are only two DDR4 DIMM slots, passing on the savings to the consumer. In the rear IO there are three 3.5mm audio jacks, a Gigabit LAN port via Realtek RTL8111H and USB 3.0 ports. In terms of display output, there is an HDMI, VGA and DVI port available.

The most glaring feature lacking in these boards is the M.2 slot, which is now common for some B360 boards. However, there are four SATA ports for storage otherwise.

How Much Are These Biostar 300-Series Motherboards?

The Biostar H310MHD PRO can be had for as low as $59 USD, while the B360MHD PRO costs $10 more at $69 USD.