BIOSTAR B360GT5S Motherboard Review

B360GT5S

Many of our readers will know we love our extreme motherboards, but they’re certainly not for everyone. Although, I’m sure some people would spend hundreds on a motherboard just because they can. However, for most, affordability is just as important as performance. The BIOSTAR B360 range is built for low-cost but still promises some competitive features. For a mid-budget gaming PC, or just a decent home computer, the B360 range is certainly appealing. Z370 is still there for the enthusiast, and H370 close behind that. B360 is the budget end of the chipset, but still offers support for 8th Gen CPUs, M.2 storage, and more. The main missing feature is a lack of overclocking; if you don’t overclock, why bother with a more expensive motherboard anyway?

Features

Supports 8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor

Intel B360 single chip architecture

4-DIMM DDR4-2666/2400/2133/1866 up to 64G maximum capacity

ort USB 3.1

HDMI 4K resolution

M.2(32Gb/s) (Intel® Optane™ Technology Ready)

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official BIOSTAR product page here.

What Biostar Had to Say