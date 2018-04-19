Biostar Presents the RACING X470GTN Mini-ITX Motherboard

/ 37 mins ago

Biostar Presents the RACING X470GTN Mini-ITX Motherboard

Expanding Biostar’s AM4 Portfolio

Biostar is announcing the launch of the latest in their AMD Ryzen motherboard line. Unlike other motherboards however, this one is decidedly small using a mini-ITX form factor. This is called the RACING X470GTN, ideal for the second-generation AMD Ryzen CPUs that are now available. For those with a first generation Pinnacle Ridge or have a Raven Ridge APU, this motherboard is also compatible.

Biostar Presents the RACING X470GTN Mini-ITX Motherboard

What Features Can Users Expect from the RACING X470GTN Motherboard?

As part of Biostar’s flagship RACING line, the RACING X470GTN packs a lot of features on a small space. It has the most PCIe x16 slots it can have, which is one. However, it has 4x SATA III ports, 1x M.232Gb/s PCIe SSD port at the back and USB 3.1 Gen 2. In fact, it has both a Type-A and a Type-C reversible USB 3.1 Gen 2 port in the rear IO. As for the DRAM, it has two slots supporting dual channel DDR4 memory up to 3200MHz.

Biostar Presents the RACING X470GTN Mini-ITX Motherboard

It also has an embedded RGB LED on the VRM heatsink, plus dual 5050 LED headers on-board. That allows users to attach devices and LED strips which are controllable via Biostar’s VIVID LED DJ feature.

Unlike some ITX motherboards, the RACING X470GTN lacks built-in Wi-Fi. However, it has a Realtek Dragon LAN for Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.  If using a Raven Ridge APU, there is a DVI port as well as an HDMI 1.4b port available for display output.

Biostar Presents the RACING X470GTN Mini-ITX Motherboard

For more information, visit the RACING X470GTN motherboard product page.

Biostar Presents the RACING X470GTN Mini-ITX Motherboard

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja