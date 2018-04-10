Biostar Z390 RACING GT3 & GT5 Motherboards Confirmed

The BIOSTAR Z390 RACING GT3 is on its way.

In a rather odd turn of events, recent information suggests that Biostar is about to release its Z390-based motherboards. The news comes courtesy of a B360 Racing series manual, which includes a bit more information than usual. The manual reveals a Z390 motherboard right on the cover, and it looks like there’s even a manual ready for this model at the time of writing. It’s not likely that someone would make such a big mistake as to reveal the new model accidentally. Therefore, we must assume that Z390 motherboards are closer to launch than we thought.

Can I get my hands on this manual myself?

The manual in question is available on the Biostar website. Unfortunately, it doesn’t provide too much information about the actual Z390 chipset. What we do know is that the B360 chipset does not support overclocking while Z390 does. As for CPUs, we can expect them to be up to 95W, which is indeed promising. The motherboard packs some impressive features, including a plethora of connectors and USB ports, including USB 3.1 Gen 1 and Gen 2.

Below you will find a complete list of specifications, as well as the motherboard layout. Are you excited about Biostar‘s upcoming Z390 Racing motherboards?