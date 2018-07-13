Blackmagic Announces New External GPU for Macbook Pro

New External GPU Solution for the MacBook Pro

Apple recently launched their 2018 MacBook Pro notebook line. With it comes new complimentary accessories as well, including the new Blackmagic eGPU. Apple worked with Blackmagic on the design so it works seamlessly and is also aesthetically compatible with their product.

Inside is a Radeon RX 580 video card which connects to the system via Thunderbolt 3. The enclosure is made of a single piece of aluminium and the GPU inside is mounted vertically. This has a specially design cooling mechanism which draws air from the bottom and exhausts at the top. The best part however, is the fact that the fan runs whisper quiet at only 18dBA.

There are actually two Thunderbolt 3 ports available at the eGPU’s back IO (supports output) as well as an HDMI 2.0 port. Additionally, there are four USB 3.1 ports and provides 85W of charging power. These extra USB 3.1 ports allow the Blackmagic eGPU to double as a USB hub instead of just providing discrete graphics.

How Much is the Blackmagic eGPU?

This AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB GDDR5 external graphics card solution for the Apple MacBook Pro is now available for $699 USD.