Blair Witch Game Releases 20 Minutes of Footage
Mike Sanders / 7 hours ago
Earlier this year it came to our attention that a video game adaptation based on the Blair Witch film franchise was in production. Now, given the usual remit of film to game (or game to film) adaptations, we didn’t exactly set the bar particularly high for this. Following the release of the first official trailer, however, we must admit, the game looked pretty good!
Showcasing more at Gamecom 2019, however, Gamersryde (the team behind ‘Layers of Fear’) has released over 20 minutes of in-game footage and, quite frankly, we’re getting cautiously optimistic over this one!
Blair Witch Video Game
Set to release on both Steam and the Microsoft Store on August 30th, the official game requirements are as follows:
Minimum Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 7
- Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 (3.30 GHz) / AMD A8-7600 (3.1 GHz)
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 265
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 16 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX® 11.0 compatible
- Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Recommended Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 16 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX® 11.0 compatible
- Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
What Do We Think?
While we are, of course, still open to the possibility that this might be terrible. We must admit that everything we have seen so far gives us more reason to be optimistic than not. As unlikely as it sounds, the Blair Witch video game might actually not only be passable, but it might even actually be really good!
With it set to release in just a few days, however, we can’t wait to find out!
What do you think? Are you impressed with this gameplay footage? – Let us know in the comments!