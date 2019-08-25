Blair Witch Game Releases 20 Minutes of Footage

Earlier this year it came to our attention that a video game adaptation based on the Blair Witch film franchise was in production. Now, given the usual remit of film to game (or game to film) adaptations, we didn’t exactly set the bar particularly high for this. Following the release of the first official trailer, however, we must admit, the game looked pretty good!

Showcasing more at Gamecom 2019, however, Gamersryde (the team behind ‘Layers of Fear’) has released over 20 minutes of in-game footage and, quite frankly, we’re getting cautiously optimistic over this one!

Blair Witch Video Game

Set to release on both Steam and the Microsoft Store on August 30th, the official game requirements are as follows:

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 (3.30 GHz) / AMD A8-7600 (3.1 GHz)

Intel Core i3-3220 (3.30 GHz) / AMD A8-7600 (3.1 GHz) Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 265

GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 265 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 16 GB available space

16 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX® 11.0 compatible

DirectX® 11.0 compatible Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-6500 (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-6500 (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590

GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 16 GB available space

16 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX® 11.0 compatible

DirectX® 11.0 compatible Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

What Do We Think?

While we are, of course, still open to the possibility that this might be terrible. We must admit that everything we have seen so far gives us more reason to be optimistic than not. As unlikely as it sounds, the Blair Witch video game might actually not only be passable, but it might even actually be really good!

With it set to release in just a few days, however, we can’t wait to find out!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this gameplay footage? – Let us know in the comments!