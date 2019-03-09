Blizzard Layoffs Are Affecting Nearly All Departments

Blizzard Job Cuts Found To Affect Various Departments

Last month it was revealed that due to a poor financial year predicted for 2019, that Blizzard was set to impliment a ‘belt-tightening’ process to try and balance the books. As you might expect, such methods usually begin with staff being let go and this was no exception with the company announcing that around 800 jobs would be cut.

While this announcement was shocking, it was backed up by the announcement that the developer had ‘no major releases’ planned for 2019.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, the first details of the jobs cuts have been revealed. These show the initial 209 staff cuts and which departments have been affected. The short version is, most are being challenged.

Targeted Areas!

Of the initial 209 job cuts, the following departments have been effected as follows.

IT – 49

Marketing – 29

Live experience team – 29

HR – 18

Global Insight Team – 15

Publishing – 22

QA – 11

Web and mobile – 9

Finance – 8

Battle.net – 5

Facilities – 3

Customer service -2

Customer Products – 7

eSports – 1

Legal – 1

Only The First Wave!

With the total representing 209, there is still reportedly around 600 job cuts to go. What areas will be targeted then is more than a little unclear. From a consumer standpoint though, it is at least some comfort to see that no development staff has (so far) been let go.

Admittedly, cutting developers/coders would probably be a very bad idea. Particularly since the company is now going to working very hard to try and get something out of the gate. The main concern, however, is that these and further cuts may impact customer service. An area that many would feel has already gotten worse in recent years.

