Blizzard Leak Claims the Diablo II Remake has Been Cancelled

Following confirmation at Blizzcon 2019 earlier this month, Blizzard finally came to their senses and announced that Diablo 4 was on the way. Better late than never, right? Well, perhaps not.

In a report via DSOGaming, while the announcement of a new game from the franchise is being widely praised, it seems that it isn’t coming without a price to be paid and sadly, it seems that the Diablo 2 Remaster might be the sacrificial lamb.

Diablo 4 Leads to Diablo II Cancellation

In the report, an internal source at Blizzard has claimed that the company is, effectively, treating Diablo 4 is a whole new reboot for the franchise. As such, with this announcement, they no longer see the need or requirement to remake the 2nd game.

“Blizzard will be treating Diablo IV as a reboot of the franchise. Those who wanted a Diablo II Remake and a brand new Diablo game will be pleased. Basically, it’s a combination of both for the modern era. [The] best way to think of this is the latest God of War that was released in April for the PlayStation 4 in 2018. [A] Diablo II Remake/Remaster was planned. But they later realized that it would be much better to give the franchise a complete reset and put majority of the fans requests into 1 giant package.”

Admittedly, this is just rumour, but it does make some (rather disappointing) sense.

What do we Think?

I was honestly really looking forward to the Diablo 2 remaster. It was, without a doubt, one of my favourite games that I spent many an evening playing with my friends. As such, when the remaster was announced in 2017, I was more than a little excited. I mean, despite this not being a new release, it was still a solid bit of fan service from Blizzard.

That being said, however, while I am very disheartened by this news, I can’t necessarily pretend to be surprised either.

We all know that Blizzard is in something of a desperate need to both release a new game and get their fans back on board. Any way you look at it though, if this leak is true, it seems that while we are getting Diablo 4, it has likely come (at least for the foreseeable future) at the cost of the Diablo 2 remake.

At this point, I can’t honestly say which I’d have rather have seen. The phrase ‘Better the Devil you know’ comes to mind here…

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Diablo 4? Will you be disappointed if/when Blizzard confirms the cancellation of D2? In addition, which game would you rather have seen released? – Let us know in the comments!