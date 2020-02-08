Blizzard Starts Warcraft 3: Reforged’s Damage Control

The release of Warcraft 3: Reforge has, so far, been one of the biggest gaming disappointments of 2020 and, perhaps, one of the worst launches in recent memory. To say that the fan reaction has been poor would be almost criminal in terms of understatements. In fact, as we reported last week, the game is currently the ‘worst’ ever released according to Metacritic’s user reviews.

The reason for the backlash can, pretty succinctly, be summed up in one sentence. Blizzard promised us one thing, and delivered something totally different!

In a report via Eurogamer, however, in one of their first admissions that Warcraft 3 has flopped with fans, Blizzard has officially started the very long road back to redemption!

Warcraft 3: Reforged

In announcing the release of a new patch, Blizzard has already looked to fix some of the bugs in the game. This, in addition to improving a number of visual aspects. In regards to the latter, however, this has largely been restricted to the ‘portraits’ animations used rather than the game as a whole. In other words, the patch fixes things, but doesn’t improve them a whole lot!

Speaking of the game, however, Blizzard president J. Allen Brack has said:

“Concerning Warcraft 3: Reforged, honestly, it’s been a bit of a hard week. Our community has come to expect really amazing things from us and we’ve heard from them that we did not achieve that bar. But we stand behind our games. And have consistently shown that not only do we support them, but we continue to build on them. Even after launch. And we’re committed to doing that here as well. So we’re going to continue to update the game. And we’ll continue to update the community with our plans going forward.”

What Do We Think?

While it seems clear that Blizzard is going to stick with Warcraft 3: Reforged, I must admit that I do take issue with the statement “our community has come to expect really amazing things from us and we’ve heard from them that we did not achieve that bar.”

Someone at Blizzard has to have known that this game wasn’t going to be received well. I mean, did they forget what they showed us in 2018? I mean, you can see in the video above how that looked compared to what landed on our desktops!

If Blizzard genuinely didn’t know that this game wasn’t good enough, then it’s surely the worst inditement yet of the state they’re currently in. Put simply, someone in senior management at that company has to be (and I’ll choose my words carefully here) a brainless moron!

