Bloodhound SSC Successfully Reaches 461mph

Back in 2015, it first came to our attention that a new vehicle was in development that was looking to make a genuine stake at the world land speed record.

With the record currently set (and held) by the Thrust SSC in 1997 (with a speed of 763MPH) this was, and is, clearly a lofty task. The Bloodhound SSC, however, all going well, wanted to not only break this record, but to smash it by a huge margin!

Figures of 1,000MPH+ have regularly been touted for the vehicle, however, financial difficulties last year resulted in the project (temporarily) being scrapped.

Fortunately, new investment was found and in the first test since then, the Bloodhound SSC has reported achieving a speed of 461MPH. Better still, you can watch it happen in the video below!

First run successfully completed – 461mph 😎



2nd run not started as cross winds gusting too high! 🌬️



Heading back to base now #2019HST #BloodhoundLSR pic.twitter.com/e3HG7DcEWV — Bloodhound LSR (@Bloodhound_LSR) 1 November 2019

Bloodhound SSC

Admittedly, 461mph is quite a way off beating the current land speed record. In fact, it’s almost exactly 300 miles per hour short! Given that this was the first test since the project hit a financial wall, this is, by far and away, the biggest achievement it has made to date. Albeit, we should note that this wasn’t a formally recorded speed as it was unable to make a 2nd run due to high winds.

Will it be able to break the land speed record? Almost certainly. The technology is definitely there to do it! The main key factor is that the money keeps coming in because, as you might expect, such projects aren’t cheap.

We do, however, really hope that the Bloodhound SSC project maintains the momentum from this. We want to see this smash 1000mph!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!