Borderlands 3 Gameplay Footage to Release on May 1st

Borderlands 3

Following the formal announcement of Borderlands 3, there are few games currently in development that are such a hotly discussed topic or subject to such heavy speculation.

To put this into context, when the above image was released, fans have been painstakingly dissecting it for all the information they can. You can see what they found out via the link here!

In a report via DSOGaming, however, if you wanted something a bit less cryptic, then the first video gameplay trailer is reportedly set to release on May 1st.

2K Games

Following an official announcement, 2K games has confirmed that the

“Borderlands 3 Worldwide Gameplay Reveal” will be made on May 1st.

This can exclusively be viewed via the official website via the link here!

This will, however, start airing at 10am PDT or 6pm UK time. So, have your popcorn well prepared as we suspect this will be well worth the watch!

What Do We Think?

Expectations for this game are clearly high. As such, we should thoroughly expect the first official gameplay trailer to come out swing which, fortunately, is exactly the remit of the Borderlands franchise.

If you do, therefore, have any interest in this franchise or game release, you are simply not going to want to miss this trailer!

Borderlands 3 will release on September 13th for PC, Xbox One and PS4. As an important note to PC owners, this will initially be an Epic Games Store exclusive. A Steam release is, however, planned for 2020.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this game? In addition, what would you like to see in the video? – Let us know in the comments!