Can You Unlock All Hidden Borderlands 3 Codes in This Image?

Some Secrets are Still Hidden According to Gearbox

Gearbox has been promoting the key art for their upcoming Borderlands 3 for a while now. Together with their trailer videos and Twitch streams, every single promotional piece hides a secret code.

Some have already been revealed by hardcore fans working together. However, according to Gearbox, there are still plenty of juicy secrets left. In fact, some secrets are hiding in plain sight. Specifically, on the actual promo art below.

You can click it above to see full resolution photo (4417 x 5528) version and pour over each pixel. Don’t worry, it opens in new window/tab.

When Will Gearbox Reveal These Borderlands 3 Secrets?

Thankfully, there will be a worldwide gameplay reveal on May 1. Following a 30-minute pre-show, the very first live Borderlands 3 gameplay will stream at Borderlands.com and on the official Borderlands Twitch channel.

The Gearbox development team will also be present to give commentary during the demo. Outlining information about the new Vault Hunters, secrets and more.

Who exactly are the Calypso twins? Who is the young girl bumping fists with Maya? How do guns grow legs?