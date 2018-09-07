Brand New Halloween Trailer Is Released!

You may not be aware of it, but a brand new Halloween film is on the way. That’s no admonishment by the way if you haven’t heard about it. So far the hype has been reasonably low-key. Rest assured though that before the end of this month, you’re going to start to see a lot of trailers and posters popping up everywhere.

To help get your hype-juices flowing though, a brand new trailer for the film has been released and I must say, I’m pretty impressed with this so far!

When Will This Take Place?

It’s understood that the film will take place 40 years after the events of the original film. Since that night (ignore the fact that he vanished after falling out the window) Michael Myers has been in a mental hospital (again). He escapes (again) and returns to Haddonfield. This time though, Laurie Stroud is waiting for him!

In brief, ignore everything that came after the 1st film. Well, you’d have to really considering that Laurie Stroud returns. This is a brand new sequel following on from the original.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Laurie VS Michael Myers

Based on the film trailer so far, it seems clear that they’re going for the Laurie VS Michael angle in this film. With so many of the original makers of the film onboard though including; Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle (the original Michael Myers) and even John Carpenter as executive producer.

I do have a few concerns about the film. For example, I already have a fair idea what the plot here is going to be. Even so, I’m still excited to see new life in a much under-appreciated horror franchise.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!