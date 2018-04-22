BT, TalkTalk and Vodafone Top Service Complaints Again

Ofcom reveals latest complaint figures and BT, TalkTalk and Vodafone continue to top the list

When it comes to home broadband or mobile phone services most of us don’t ask for a lot. Simply that they give us what they promised and that the service they provide is reliable. It seems though that despite these reasonable expectations, we consumers are constantly being let down. We reported earlier in the year that a survey had found that over 50% of UK homes had experienced some form of Broadband issue.

As part of consumer surveys, every quarter Ofcom provides a report to see how companies are doing in terms of complaints. In the latest, it is again bad news for TalkTalk, BT, and Vodafone as they are all topping the list in either home phone/broadband issues or mobile phone complaints.

What has the report found?

TalkTalk is the main focus of criticism from the report. For a company that has never had the best reputation for broadband, the figures show that their complaints have again increased. It certainly didn’t help that their outsourcing complaints center in India (which they have since closed) was reportedly selling on customers details. They are, however, again top of the list when it comes to broadband complaints. This is now for at least the third quarter in a row. Both PlusNet and BT share 2nd place in the list.

In terms of mobile phone problems, BT again features this time jointly top with Vodafone. While these major companies will always feature near the top of any list, the biggest criticism is that they seem to be doing very little to attempt to reduce the numbers. As above, TalkTalk’s overall complaints have actually increased for the period.

What do you think about this? Do you have a problem with your phone or broadband provider? – Let us know in the comments!