Bykski GPU Waterblock with RGB for Radeon VII Now Available

/ 9 hours ago

Full Colour and Full Coverage

AMD officially launched the Radeon VII video card two months ago. Featuring the world’s first 7nm desktop GPU, refining their existing Vega architecture. Now cooling expert Bykski has a full-coverage waterblock that fits this graphics card perfectly. This allows users to push the Radeon VII video card performance further, while keeping temperatures low.

Best of all, it also does this while looking great with a clearview body and RGB LED lighting. This RGB LED is addressable using a 5V header, so it can also synchronize with your motherboard.

This is a full-coverage design, so not only does it cool the GPU core, but the RAM and VRM as well. You can actually see the flow path from the top just by looking at the block. Also, this contact surface is milled from high-purity copper and features nickel plating. So the result is a clean and sleek looking water block.

The Bykski Radeon VII waterblock readily integrates into custom loops via a pair of standard G1/4 thread fittings.

How Much is the Bykski Radeon VII Waterblock?

This Radeon VII full coverage waterblock is available now $139.99 USD. It comes with mounting hardware, thermal grease, and two stop fittings.

