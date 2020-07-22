Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Video Confirms A Train is Coming!

Around 6 weeks ago, we heard rumors that some big changes were coming to the map in Call of Duty Warzone. With the game mode being around for 6 months old now (give or take), it was certainly welcome news that would hopefully provide something of a ‘shot in the arm’ to the one map currently available.

Well, following a video leaked on the Twitter account “@CharlieINTEL” a brief bit of footage from Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 has leaked online that is (apparently) confirming at least one aspect of this rumor. Namely, that a train is coming to the map!

Call of Duty Warzone is Getting a Train!

Although the clip is rather short, it does clearly show a view from a train within the Verdansk map. Now, exactly how this train is going to be incorporated into the game is still more than a little unclear. If the rumors are correct, however, it will form some type of ‘loop’ around the entire map area providing a ‘high-risk/high-reward’ area.

Better still though, just in case you missed it, the Twitter post also claims that Season 5 will be set to launch on August 5th. In other words, we’re quite possibly less than 2 weeks away from this new update.

What Do We Think?

As much as I love Call of Duty Warzone, with only one map available (with no notable updates/changes since its initial launch) it is desperately in need of something new to mix things up a bit. It has become, at least in my opinion, just a little bit too familiar. Particularly if you play it regularly.

While I’ll admit that I wasn’t necessarily expecting a train to come along to help kick the Verdansk map up the backside, I will, however, gladly take it!

What do you think? Do you play Call of Duty Warzone? – Let us know in the comments!

