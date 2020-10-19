Can’t Get a PS5? – Well, There’s Always the Atari VCS

Given the upcoming launch of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X next month, we daresay that many of you not fortunate enough to get your name down for a pre-order are still somewhat hopeful that you might manage to get your hands on at least one of them before the end of the year. In something being hilariously touted as a potential alternative, however, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the long-awaited Atari VCS is coming out on November 27th.

And just in case you can’t tell, no, I’m not suggesting for one second you should get this instead of a PS5 or Xbox Series X. If anything, the Atari VCS has dumpster fire written all over it!

Atari VCS

Hitting retailers on November 27th, the Atari VCS has had a very troubled development since the system was first touted back in late 2017/early 2018. Put simply though, even nearly 3 years on, and with it set to imminently hit shelves, no one seems to entirely know what this ‘console’, if it can so be called, is going to represent.

In terms of specifications, they would’ve been half decent had this released back with the PS4 and Xbox One, by the new standards set by the PS5 and Xbox Series X, however, the technology offered here is already significantly outdated. – More so, with it known to be coming bundled with around 100 retro games, no one is entirely certain if this is even indeed a modern gaming system (that’ll presumably run streamed titles) or whether it is just an attempt to cash in on nostalgia.

Speaking of ‘cashing in’ though, with a retail price of $389.99 (if you pre-order) this isn’t cheap! In fact, it’s ludicrously expensive!

What Do We Think?

Well, if you haven’t gathered the gist of where we’ve been going so far, we have literally zero expectations that the Atari VCS is going to be a success. In fact, throughout practically every aspect of its development, it’s had disaster written all over it from the beginning. It is, therefore, perhaps apt that is it carrying the Atari name (and by this, we refer to the later releases in the companies ‘Jack Tramiel’ days). – To release it in the same month as the PS5 and Xbox Series X, however, just isn’t smart. In fact, it’s business suicide!

If you do, however, have more money than sense, the Atari VCS is available to pre-order directly through the company via the link here! – Just don’t say we didn’t warn you!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!