Capcom Release Project Resistance Resident Evil Teaser Trailer

While many of us are still very much enjoying our Resident Evil 2 remake, in terms of something new from the franchise, Capcom has largely remained pretty quiet. That was, however, until last month when they teased an upcoming game known only as ‘Project Resistance’.

Very little was known about what we could expect. That didn’t, of course, stop the speculation from fans going into overdrive. Following the release of a new trailer, however, we finally have at least some clue as to what the new upcoming game may represent.

Resident Evil Project Resistance

So, having seen the trailer, what do we know about this game? Well, while Capcom is still keeping their cards pretty close to their chest, there are certain aspects we can deduce. Most predominantly that this game will likely be some kind of 4-player co-op survival. Something similar to releases such as Left 4 Dead and (the largely best avoided) Overkills Walking Dead.

We are, however, shown Mr X as the ‘man’ behind the control and, for a teaser trailer, we’ve got to admit it was pretty cool!

When Will We Learn More?

The teaser indicates that a much larger reveal will be made at the Tokyo Games Show. When is that I hear you ask? Well, rather pleasantly, it starts on September 12th running until the 15th. It is, as the name might suggest in Tokyo. So if you’re planning on seeing this 1st-hand you better book your ticket fast!

If you are, therefore, desperate for some more details on this upcoming Resident Evil release, the good news is that we should hear something in the very near future!

