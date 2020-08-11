CD Projekt Red Releases New Cyberpunk 2077 Footage

It may feel like this game has taken forever, and yes, it has certainly been a long time coming, but all going well, November will (finally) see Cyberpunk 2077 make its official debut for the PC, current-gen and (almost certainly) next-gen consoles.

If you are, therefore, very much aboard the Cyberpunk 2077 hype-train at the moment then there’s some good news for you. Following the release of various new videos from CD Projekt Red, we arguably have what is our biggest window into Cyberpunk 2077 we have seen so far!

Cyberpunk 2077

The videos, while generally specific to a certain theme, do go into great detail surrounding not only how the game will play, but also the various mechanics, weapons, and narrative choices the player will be able to use and choose.

Better still, with a significant portion of the footage being taken ‘in-game’, it gives us our best look yet at how the game will work and, of course, some of that delicious graphical eye-candy on offer!

No Demo Release?

While this clearly all looks pretty fantastic, some of you may be wondering if a demo version will be released prior to Cyberpunk 2077’s launch. Well, in that regard, I’m afraid the news isn’t good. CD Projekt Red has confirmed (repeatedly it should be noted) that this game will not receive an open beta nor demo version.

In other words, the first opportunity you will have to play this game will (almost certainly) be on its actual release day.

When is it Out?

Following a number of delays over the last year, CD Projekt Red has confirmed (for the time being) that Cyberpunk 2077 will be set for general release on November 19th. As above, this will initially be made for the PC and current-gen consoles. Albeit, the release date will almost certainly see this potentially be a launch (or near launch) title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

If you do, therefore, want to get your order in place, or learn more about this game, you can check out the official Steam store website via the link here!

