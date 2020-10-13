Chieftec Hunter ARGB Mid-Tower Case Review

It’s been freaking ages since we featured a Chieftec case on eTeknix. A few years back we had some great reviews, but they’re long enough ego that they pre-date the RGB and tempered glass cases. Check out the old-school cool of the Chieftec DX-02B here. With that firmly in mind, Chieftec did seem to fall behind market trends and stuck with the more affordable and B2B markets, which has served them well. However, their latest press releases showed a big shift for Chieftec, RGB, tempered glass, and dare I say it, utterly modern aesthetics. Colour me interested, and we immediately asked for a sample.

Chieftec Hunter

The Chieftec Hunter (GS-01B-OP) is pretty well equipped right out of the box, with four 120mm ARGB rainbow fans, must dust filters on all intakes, a tempered glass side panel, a built-in ARGB and fan controller, ATX motherboard support, and room for plenty of fans and radiators too. It certainly seems to be ticking all of the right boxes for a modern gaming PC build, so let’s dive in for a closer look!

Features

4x 120mm A-RGB Rainbow fans pre-installed

Mesh front panel for optimized airflow

Tempered glass side panel

A-RGB control hub with M/B SYNC and PWM fan speed control

For in-depth specifications, you can check the official Chieftec Hunter GS-01B-OP product page here.