China Wants to Launch Its Own Moon into Orbit by 2020

The Chinese want to place a second moon into orbit.

You might be wondering: what would be the advantages of having a second moon? Well, I asked myself the same question, and it looks like such a satellite could actually become quite useful. For instance, it could eliminate the need for street lamps thus dramatically reducing energy consumption. Moreover, such a moon could come in handy during blackouts or various disasters. Apparently, the Chinese are seeing these benefits as well, as they’ve decided to launch an artificial moon into orbit by 2020. The project will follow up with three more launches in 2022, if everything goes according to plan, that is.

How bright will it be?

According to the head of Tian Fu New Area Science Society, Wu Chunfeng, this moon would be eight times brighter than our planet’s natural satellite. This means that its light could potentially eliminate the need for street lamps in the city of Chengdu, which covers 14,300-square-kilometers. Engineers at the Chengdu Aerospace Science and Technology Microelectronics System Research Institute claim that operators will have complete control over the new satellite. Apparently, they will be able to adjust the reflected light radius and redirect it to specific locations.

The new moon will rely on a series of wings coated with a highly reflective material. When it launches, the new project should become visible from other regions of China and the world. It would appear as a new bright star in the sky.