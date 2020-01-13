Chrome Will Remain Supported on Windows 7 for 18 Months

Like it or not, at the time of writing Windows 7 users have to decide (pretty quickly) whether they’re going to make the ‘upgrade’ to Windows 10 or face living with an operating system that Microsoft no longer supports. Yes, Windows 7 officially enters end-of-life on January 14th.

Now, while support from Microsoft is officially ending, it’s still more than a little unclear how the companies who currently support programs on the operating system will react. We do, however, have some news in this regard. For example, Nvidia recently confirmed that Quadro graphics cards would (largely) not be supported after this date. In terms of their standard gaming GPUs, however, they seem ok… For the moment.

In a report via TechSpot though, there is some good news for Windows 7 Chrome users. Google has confirmed that its highly-popular browser will remain supported on the operating system for at least another 18-months.

Google Confirms Chrome Will Be Supported on Windows 7 For 18-Months

With the Windows 7 market share currently at 26%, it’s probably (even 3 years after Windows 10 launched) a lot higher than Microsoft would like. As such, the clear ‘termination’ of support for Windows 7 (meaning that they’ll be no issue further security updates without users paying for it) is likely their last-ditch effort to try and get those remaining stubbornly loyal to it to finally make the transition (like it or not) to Windows 10.

Google, however, is at least committing to the operating system until Summer 2021. After then, however, your guess is as good as mine!

What Do We Think?

All good things must come to an end. Eventually, not only Google but every major software developer will shift their resources away from Windows 7. As such, as much as some of you might not want to, the writing is definitely on the wall.

So, as we’re likely to expect to see from the vast majority of companies, consider this a stay of execution. Windows 7 is, however, coming to an end!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!