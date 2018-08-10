Chuwi Announces Price for LapBook SE Windows 10 Laptop

Affordable Windows 10 Laptop Alternative

Chuwi announced their new LapBook SE laptop two weeks ago. This is a budget laptop running with a pre-installed Windows 10 OS and powered by Intel Gemini Lake N4100 CPU. This is a quad-core processor running up to 2.4GHz and has Intel HD 600 graphics built-in. Chuwi combines it with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage plus 128GB SSD.

The screen itself is a 13.3 inch IPS panel with 1920 x 1080 resolution, so it has better specs than most Chromebooks. Although the CPU is not a gaming powerhouse, it is more than enough for watching media and for student/work productivity. It even has a full-size HDMI port for connecting to a larger monitor.

It also has the regular features expected of a Chromebook, except running Windows 10. There is a 2.0 megapixel front camera, two USB 3.0 ports, and 802.11b/g/n/ac WiFi with Bluetooth 4.0.

How Much is the Chuwi LapBook SE Notebook?

Chuwi has now revealed the official price at just $299 USD. This is actually lower than the previous generation Apollo Lake N3450 powered LapBook Air which is currently $430.

Furthermore, Chuwi is also giving users who pre-order further discount of $30 USD. This drops the price to just $269 USD. That is a considerable value especially since Windows 10 OS alone costs $100+ and the processor costs $107 USD separately.

