Colorful Announces Limited Summer Edition SL500 SSDs

Limited Summer Edition Storage

Chinese manufacturer Colorful is announcing a new limited edition version of their SL500 SSDs. These are the new Limited Summer Edition, replacing the black/dark gray enclosure with a bright glacier blue version.

Colorful uses a Silicon Motion SM2258XT controller in combination with the latest Intel 64-bit 3D TLC NAND. The drive uses a standard SATA 3.0 6Gb/s interface and is 7mm thick. Its enclosure is mostly plain without any paper labels. However, the colorful logo is printed at the corner.

The compact 2.5” size means it fits inside notebooks as well as desktop PCs comfortably. It also has anti-shock, anti-vibration, and fall resistance protection.

How Fast Is the SL500 Limited Summer Edition SSD?

The drive is rated for a 500MB/s read and 450MB/s write speeds in 640GB capacity. It offers a great balance of performance and capacity all for a great price. The drive is perfect for gaming systems and workstations that want a large but fast storage solution for their games and applications.

How Much is the COLORFUL SL500 640G Summer LE SSD ?

The COLORFUL SL500 Summer Edition will be available in 640GB capacity and have an MSRP of 129USD. Those who order will also receive a free 32GB flash drive in matching glacier blue colour.