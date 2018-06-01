Colorful Debuts the SL500 1TB Boost Solid State Drive

Large Capacity SATA SSD

Colorful is preparing a the launch of their new SL500 1TB SSD ahead of Computex 2018. This new Colorful SL500 BOOST drive uses a standard 2.5-inch form factor and is a SATA device. The SL500 series uses 3D NAND with a Silicon Motion controller. This new 1TB capacity SL500 BOOST model however, has a different enclosure design than other SL500 models.

Instead of black, the enclosure has a brushed aluminium finish. This aluminium plate on top is screwed in place with torx screws on each corner, while the base enclosure has a powder coated metallic finish. Otherwise, it appears to be made of the same formula as the rest of the SL500 SSD series.

Although Colorful did not disclose actual tested speeds, this drive should prove to be faster than other SL500 drives. It is capable of read speeds up to 500+ MB/s with read speeds of 400+ MB/s. It also comes with the same 3-year warranty length.

With the addition of this drive, the Colorful SL500 line now includes a 240GB, 256GB, 480GB, 320GB, 640GB, 960GB and a 1TB Boost model.

How Much is the 1TB SL500 Boost SSD?

Colorful did not reveal any pricing information at this time.