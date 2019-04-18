Colorful Introduces the CGN Z390M Gaming V20 Motherboard

Unlocked Micro-ATX Board for Intel 9th Gen

Shenzen-based Colorful launched the CVN B365M Gaming Pro V20 Motherboard last month. Now they are releasing a new variant featuring a Z390 chipset they are calling the CGN Z390M Gaming V20.

While the Intel B365 chipset is designed to support the latest 8th Gen and 9th gen Intel processors, it locks down CPU and memory adjustment to factory defaults. With the Intel Z390 chipset however, users can freely overclock their “K” series CPUs as well as adjust RAM speeds.

Unlike the B365, the Z390 has native USB 3.1 Gen 2 support and has more PCIe 3.0 lanes and USB ports.

What Features Does the Colorful CGN Z390M Gaming V20 Motherboard Have?

Realtek provides both the Ethernet connectivity and the audio. It does this via the RTL8111H Gigabit LAN chip and the ALC892 HD audio codec respectively.

In case users need to use the IGP, it also has a DVI and an HDMI slot in the rear. This is capable of up to two displays simultaneously. Although only the HDMI supports up to 4K UHD resolution displays.

Even the layout is similar to the B365M Gaming V20. Except all the SATA ports except one are at an angle. The three M.2 slots are also present, with one having a heatsink integrated into the chipset cooler. The smaller M.2 slot is of course, for the optional Wi-Fi card. Altough considering it is that far down, users would have to do some routing for the antenna at the back.

For more information, visit the Colorful CGN Z390M Gaming V20 motherboard landing page.