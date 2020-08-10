Controller Confirms Budget-Focused Xbox Series S Console?

/ 53 mins ago
xbox series S controller

While we have known about the existence (or more specifically, the naming) of the Xbox Series X console for quite some time now, back in June rumors emerged suggesting that Microsoft would also be launching a more budget-focused alternative to their next-gen console. Namely, the Xbox Series S.

Despite there not being any official confirmation of this (yet), however, a report via Videocardz has found that a third-party controller manufacturer may have just accidentally let the cat out of the bag!

xbox series S controller

Microsoft Xbox Series S

Through leaked images of the next-gen IROBOT controller, a look at the manual confirms support for both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S.

So, what exactly is the Xbox Series X going to represent? Well, at the moment it is just mostly theory. If the rumors are correct, however, then it will have (roughly – and when compared to the Xbox Series X) half the RAM, a third of the TFLOP power, but will be primarily aimed towards the 1080p and 1440p market. In other words, a cut-down version that will presumably come with a far more appealing price tag for more money restricted consumers. And, let’s face it, with the Xbox Series X looking likely to retail for a minimum of £500, there’s going to be plenty of people who fall in that category!

xbox series S controller

What Do We Think?

While the Xbox Series X will undoubtedly take the lion’s share of marketing, this smaller ‘budget-focused’ console could still prove to be very popular with consumers. Particularly those who either don’t want or can’t yet afford a 4K display. It is, of course, all still pending confirmation from Microsoft, but with this 2nd-piece of pretty significant information, it does appear that the Xbox Series S is real and all we’re waiting on now is the official rubber stamp!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend