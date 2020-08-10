Controller Confirms Budget-Focused Xbox Series S Console?

While we have known about the existence (or more specifically, the naming) of the Xbox Series X console for quite some time now, back in June rumors emerged suggesting that Microsoft would also be launching a more budget-focused alternative to their next-gen console. Namely, the Xbox Series S.

Despite there not being any official confirmation of this (yet), however, a report via Videocardz has found that a third-party controller manufacturer may have just accidentally let the cat out of the bag!

Microsoft Xbox Series S

Through leaked images of the next-gen IROBOT controller, a look at the manual confirms support for both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S.

So, what exactly is the Xbox Series X going to represent? Well, at the moment it is just mostly theory. If the rumors are correct, however, then it will have (roughly – and when compared to the Xbox Series X) half the RAM, a third of the TFLOP power, but will be primarily aimed towards the 1080p and 1440p market. In other words, a cut-down version that will presumably come with a far more appealing price tag for more money restricted consumers. And, let’s face it, with the Xbox Series X looking likely to retail for a minimum of £500, there’s going to be plenty of people who fall in that category!

What Do We Think?

While the Xbox Series X will undoubtedly take the lion’s share of marketing, this smaller ‘budget-focused’ console could still prove to be very popular with consumers. Particularly those who either don’t want or can’t yet afford a 4K display. It is, of course, all still pending confirmation from Microsoft, but with this 2nd-piece of pretty significant information, it does appear that the Xbox Series S is real and all we’re waiting on now is the official rubber stamp!

