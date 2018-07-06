Cooler Master Announces the ML360R RGB AIO CPU Cooler

New 360mm RGB LED AIO Coming Soon

Cooler Master is teasing a new 360mm radiator version of their Master Liquid RGB LED AIO CPU cooler. This features the same addressable RGB LED cooler system as the ML240R, but with a 3x120mm radiator. The larger surface area allows for better thermal headroom handling, and the RGB LED is to compliment the fancy hardware inside. Check out the review of the 240mm radiator version ML240R here at eTeknix to gauge the performance. The extra 120mm fan should perform even better, even in overclocked setups.

Digital addressable LED support is much finer than analog LED. Furthermore, Cooler Master’s solution is certified compatible with ASUS, MSI, and ASRock motherboards. That means users can control and synchronize the RGB LED on the MasterLiquid’s fans and water-block with the board’s software. Users will also be able to control these LEDs with Cooler Master’s upcoming MasterPlus+ software for complete ambient control.

What CPU Sockets are Compatible with the MasterLiquid ML360R?

If it is the same as the ML120R and ML240R, it supports Intel sockets 775, 1366, 115x, 2011, 2011-v3 and LGA 2066 are supported. As for AMD sockets, AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2, and FM1 are compatible.

How Much Is This Cooler Master AIO Going to Cost?

Since the MasterLiquid ML240R RGB and ML120R RGB are available for a starting MSRP of $119.99 USD (240mm) and $99.99 USD (120mm) respectively, expect the 360mm radiator version to cost around $139.99 USD.