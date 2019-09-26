Cooler Master Announces The MasterAir MA620M

Cooler Master is one of the best-known brands for providing cooling solutions to your system and components. Having reviewed many of their products in the past, we have never failed to be impressed with their designs. You can check out the link here for an example of just one of them!

In announcing their latest CPU cooler, the MasterAir MA620M looks to provide a nice large cooling solution to your processor while also throwing in some ARGB eye-candy into the mix.

Features & Specifications

Dual Tower Heatsink with a uniform 6 pipe

Lighting Badge

Easy Mounting System

The new SF120R Fan

Addressable RGB LED Controller

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Does Cooler Master Have To Say?

“The MA620M features a unique dual tower heatsink with enlarged fins and utilizes 6 copper heat pipes for optimal air flow and cooling performance. Inspired by a stealth-like aesthetic design, the MA620M employs unique lighting effects across the top cover of the cooler, powered by addressable RGB.”

How Much Does It Cost?

At the time of writing, the Cooler Master MasterAir MA620M is available to order for £89.99. In terms of air coolers, particularly those released under this brand, this is without a doubt one of their most pricey products to date.

What is clear, however, is that it comes absolutely packed with some impressive features and technology. Throwing in those impressive ARGB effects, you actually have a large high-performance air cooler here that looks very nice. Something rarely achieved under that remit!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!