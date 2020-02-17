Cooler Master MH630 Gaming Headset Review

It has been a while since I reviewed a new Cooler Master headset, actually almost two years ago since I reviewed the MH751, and before that, it was almost four years since I reviewed the MasterPulse Pro Bass FX! With that in mind, I’m really excited to finally have a new headset in the office from Cooler Master, I loved their previous headsets, so have they improved them over the years?

Cooler Master MH630

The new range looks to have changed just about everything from the previous headsets. We’ve got their new 50mm 15-25kHz 32 Ohm drivers, a new microphone design, and they’ve completely redesigned the overall construction too. What’s more, they also have a surround and a wireless version in the range too, but for today, we’ll be focusing on the stereo model.

Features

Despite being the more affordable model, it not lacking in features. It comes with support for consoles, mobile devices and PC thanks to the 3.5mm cable design. There’s a set of powerful drivers, a detachable microphone and more.

Form-fitting cushioning – removable, swivelling ear cups and mesh fabric cushioning for breathability and comfort for the longest gaming sessions.

Universal connectivity – Compatible with PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and mobile devices via 3.5mm jack

Powerful Sound quality – 50mm Neodymium drivers for rich, full-spectrum sound

Omnidirectional boom microphone – ideal for Clear Voice communication with reduced background noise

Easy portability – detachable cable & mic with folding hinges for easy storage in a backpack or bag

What Cooler Master Had to Say

“Simple yet powerful, the MH630 Gaming Headset gives you all the features you need to be a leader on the battlefield. Rich, booming sound, crystal-clear comms, and multi-platform connectivity give you universal quality across the board. Fully featured and without any weaknesses, this strong contender gives you a clear aural advantage over the rest of the competition.” – Cooler Master

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What’s in the Box

The Cooler Master MH630 comes packed with a detachable microphone, as well as a large soft protective bag. The bag is great for when you’re travelling, as it’ll help prevent dust and scratches from mucking up the headset.

It comes with a pair of braided cables too, a 3.5mm 4-pole cable for use on mobile devices, consoles, etc. However, there’s also a Y-splitter for use on PC with separate microphone and headphone jacks.