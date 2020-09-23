Cooler Master ML280 Mirror AIO CPU Cooler Review

Cooler Master is a brand well associated with their CPU cooling products that often provide a hell of a lot of bang for (comparatively speaking) a very wallet-friendly buck. With the release of their new MasterLiquid ML280 Mirror, however, this one certainly has something a little unusual going for it when compared to a lot of its more generic competition.

Not only is it a 280mm AIO liquid cooler design, but it also features an ARGB ‘infinity glass’ style pump head that, in terms of the aesthetic stakes, certainly takes this design to a whole new level!

Cooler Master ML280 Mirror

Coming with full ARGB sync certification with ASUS, ASRock, Gigabyte, and MSI, if you’re looking for the crown jewel in your PCs lighting set-up, the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML280 Mirror could well prove to be your perfect choice.

Given that it is a 280mm design, however, we fully anticipate this to not only look amazing but also give some impressive levels of cooling performance. Let’s check out some of the features this AIO cooler has to offer!

Features

ARGB INFINITY MIRROR – Spectacular ARGB lighting with infinity-mirror effects can be assigned either directly via motherboard software (Mystic Light, Aura Sync, Fusion 2.0, Polychrome) or via wired controller (included)

3RD GEN. DUAL-CHAMBER PUMP – A copper-plate heat exchanger anchors Cooler Master’s latest 3rd Gen. dual-chamber pump, which features greater water volume capacity, improved flow rate between chambers, and triple industrial-grade EPDM rubber gaskets

25% MORE SURFACE AREA – The radiator’s internal aluminium channels and fins have been significantly deepened within its sleek 240mm frame, resulting in improved heat dissipation and cooling performance

DUAL 120MM SICKLEFLOW V2 FANS – Ultra quiet rifle-bearing, 7-blade, Air Balance 2.0 fans deliver superior air pressure (2.5 mmH2O) and volume (62 CFM), while the reinforced frames improve overall structural durability and noise reduction (8~27 dBA)

UNIVERSAL SOCKET COMPATIBILITY – Fully compatible with Intel LGA (2066, 2011-v3, 2011, 1151, 1150, 1155, 1156,1200) and AMD (AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2, FM1) CPU cooler sockets – includes thermal paste, universal bracket and mounting screws

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official Cooler Master website via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

What Does Cooler Master Have To Say?