Cooler Master ML280 Mirror AIO CPU Cooler Review
Mike Sanders / 4 hours ago
Cooler Master is a brand well associated with their CPU cooling products that often provide a hell of a lot of bang for (comparatively speaking) a very wallet-friendly buck. With the release of their new MasterLiquid ML280 Mirror, however, this one certainly has something a little unusual going for it when compared to a lot of its more generic competition.
Not only is it a 280mm AIO liquid cooler design, but it also features an ARGB ‘infinity glass’ style pump head that, in terms of the aesthetic stakes, certainly takes this design to a whole new level!
Cooler Master ML280 Mirror
Coming with full ARGB sync certification with ASUS, ASRock, Gigabyte, and MSI, if you’re looking for the crown jewel in your PCs lighting set-up, the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML280 Mirror could well prove to be your perfect choice.
Given that it is a 280mm design, however, we fully anticipate this to not only look amazing but also give some impressive levels of cooling performance. Let’s check out some of the features this AIO cooler has to offer!
Features
- ARGB INFINITY MIRROR – Spectacular ARGB lighting with infinity-mirror effects can be assigned either directly via motherboard software (Mystic Light, Aura Sync, Fusion 2.0, Polychrome) or via wired controller (included)
- 3RD GEN. DUAL-CHAMBER PUMP – A copper-plate heat exchanger anchors Cooler Master’s latest 3rd Gen. dual-chamber pump, which features greater water volume capacity, improved flow rate between chambers, and triple industrial-grade EPDM rubber gaskets
- 25% MORE SURFACE AREA – The radiator’s internal aluminium channels and fins have been significantly deepened within its sleek 240mm frame, resulting in improved heat dissipation and cooling performance
- DUAL 120MM SICKLEFLOW V2 FANS – Ultra quiet rifle-bearing, 7-blade, Air Balance 2.0 fans deliver superior air pressure (2.5 mmH2O) and volume (62 CFM), while the reinforced frames improve overall structural durability and noise reduction (8~27 dBA)
- UNIVERSAL SOCKET COMPATIBILITY – Fully compatible with Intel LGA (2066, 2011-v3, 2011, 1151, 1150, 1155, 1156,1200) and AMD (AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2+, AM2, FM2+, FM2, FM1) CPU cooler sockets – includes thermal paste, universal bracket and mounting screws
Technical Information
For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official Cooler Master website via the link here!
Socket Compatibility
What Does Cooler Master Have To Say?
“Equipped with our new 3rd Gen. Dual Chamber Pump with upgraded
material with industrial properties made for extended usage and
longevity. The 240 mm radiator is optimized with a 25% increase in
interior aluminum fin surface area together with the Sickleflow 120
Non-LED fan enhances the cooling efficiency and performance.
The Sickleflow Fan designed with two-tier anti-dust prevention
mechanism for longer and more silent performance.
Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240 Mirror comes with new lighting
display effect using Infinity mirror to showcase an array of color.
Includes a wired addressable RGB controller but also compatible
with all major motherboard manufacturer software. Wide variety of
Intel and AMD socket compatibility, all brackets included.”