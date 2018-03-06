Corsair Carbide 275R Tempered Glass Chassis Review

Carbide 275R

The Corsair chassis range is vast, and it comes as no surprise that they’re some of the most popular chassis’ in the world. They’ve got something for seemingly every budget. Of course, they create some affordable solutions, but they also have some of the most popular premium products too. Today, it looks like they’re trying to bridge the gap a little bit, with an affordable chassis that promises many features associated with more expensive models.

The Corsair Carbide 275R comes in a few variations. Firstly, there’s a choice of either black or white models, and we have the black in the eTeknix office today. Furthermore, it comes with a choice of acrylic or tempered glass side panels, and we have the glass version for review today. The price between black and white is the same. However, the acrylic model is to be around $10/£10 cheaper than the glass. This puts the chassis between £64.99 and £74.99.

Features

A choice of colours and side panel window material is no bad thing. However, you’ll find a spacious interior, cable routing, two pre-installed 120mm fans, water cooling support, plenty of storage, and more.

Stunning Tempered Glass Window: Tempered glass side panel shows off your system in style.

Tempered glass side panel shows off your system in style. Clean and Minimalist Design: Clean lines, curved edges with soft accent lighting.

Clean lines, curved edges with soft accent lighting. Builder-Friendly Internal Layout: Simple and intuitive internal layout enables easy and quick building.

Simple and intuitive internal layout enables easy and quick building. Versatile Cooling Options: Room for up to 360mm radiator in front, 240mm radiator at top, and 120mm radiator in the rear.

Room for up to 360mm radiator in front, 240mm radiator at top, and 120mm radiator in the rear. Expansive Storage Space: Rugged-construction steel drive tray provides ample of room for additional drives.

Rugged-construction steel drive tray provides ample of room for additional drives. Built-in Cable Routing: Dedicated cable routing compartment enables effortlessly clean builds.

Dedicated cable routing compartment enables effortlessly clean builds. Direct Airflow Path™ Cooling: Cool air is directed to the hottest components, without any interference from drive cages.

Specifications

As you can see, it has room for (up to) an ATX motherboard, ATX PSU, and even the largest GPUs on the market should fit with ease. All the usual stuff is here too, such as USB 3.0, and some additional fan mounts. So, let’s throw the spec to one side and dive in for a closer look!

What Corsair Had to Say