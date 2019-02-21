Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 Memory Kit Review

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB

When it comes to high-performance and premium memory kits, there are few as exciting as the Dominator Platinum. There have only been a handful of models over the years. However, every time they arrive, you can expect them to be the new favourite for many enthusiast system builders. You can often expect them to be pretty expensive too, but that doesn’t particularly mean you’re not getting more for your money either.

Equipped with 12 of the new Corsair Capellix RGB LEDs, Corsair is putting themselves back the top of the RGB food chain. These new lights are both smaller and brighter than those found in previous generations. They’re also more power efficient and have a longer lifespan. The end result is improved lighting, but also allowing more power for the memory kit, which means higher performance overall. Corsair snapped up the whole production line for these lights too, and we expect they’ll roll them out on their entire product range in the coming months and years.

Of course, you’re not just paying for a bar or lights, honestly, you’re not. The Dominator Platinum RGB comes fitted with forged anodized aluminium side plates for excellent heat dissipation. There is a die-casted zinc alloy top bar, with microarc oxidation finish. A fin stack array between the aluminium and the zinc for even more heat dissipation. If that’s not enough though, you’ll find their custom 10-layer PCB, no doubt to help reduce crosstalk. Plus, we should see great performance thanks to the hand-sorted memory chips; only the best make the cut here.

