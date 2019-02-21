Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 Memory Kit Review
Peter Donnell / 8 hours ago
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB
When it comes to high-performance and premium memory kits, there are few as exciting as the Dominator Platinum. There have only been a handful of models over the years. However, every time they arrive, you can expect them to be the new favourite for many enthusiast system builders. You can often expect them to be pretty expensive too, but that doesn’t particularly mean you’re not getting more for your money either.
Equipped with 12 of the new Corsair Capellix RGB LEDs, Corsair is putting themselves back the top of the RGB food chain. These new lights are both smaller and brighter than those found in previous generations. They’re also more power efficient and have a longer lifespan. The end result is improved lighting, but also allowing more power for the memory kit, which means higher performance overall. Corsair snapped up the whole production line for these lights too, and we expect they’ll roll them out on their entire product range in the coming months and years.
Features
Of course, you’re not just paying for a bar or lights, honestly, you’re not. The Dominator Platinum RGB comes fitted with forged anodized aluminium side plates for excellent heat dissipation. There is a die-casted zinc alloy top bar, with microarc oxidation finish. A fin stack array between the aluminium and the zinc for even more heat dissipation. If that’s not enough though, you’ll find their custom 10-layer PCB, no doubt to help reduce crosstalk. Plus, we should see great performance thanks to the hand-sorted memory chips; only the best make the cut here.
Specifications
What Corsair Had to Say
“CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR4 Memory redefines premium DDR4 memory, with timeless iconic design, superior craftsmanship and aluminum construction that’s built to last. Powered by tightly-screened high-frequency memory chips, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB ensures high frequency performance with generous room for overclocking thanks to a custom PCB cooled by CORSAIR’S patented DHX cooling technology. Use CORSAIR iCUE software to customize virtually limitless lighting effects from 12 ultra-bright, individually addressable CAPELLIX RGB LEDs, and stay informed with real-time frequency and temperature monitoring. Complete with wide compatibility with the latest motherboards, Intel XMP 2.0 support for simple setup, and a limited lifetime warranty, this is DDR4 memory in a class of its own.”