Corsair Ironclaw Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

Corsair Ironclaw Wireless

The Corsair range is loaded with award-winning gaming peripherals. However, last year saw them unleash their superb Slipstream technology. They’ve added their Ultra-low latency wireless connectivity to their Ironclaw mouse. Offering wireless that can finally rival the performance of wired gaming peripherals. Not only that, but it also has low-power Bluetooth, allowing for extra-long battery life. If that wasn’t enough, it still works wired, giving you the best of both… erm all three worlds.

But Wait, I’ve Read This Before?

You both have and haven’t. Peter reviewed the Ironclaw about four months ago. However, that was the “standard” wired version of this mouse. You can read the full review here. He loved that gaming mouse, but now it’s back, and it’s even better. Now it has Slipstream!

Features and Specifications

Three Ways to Game: Connect with hyper-fast, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM CORSAIR WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY, low-latency Bluetooth, or USB wired.

Connect with hyper-fast, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM CORSAIR WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY, low-latency Bluetooth, or USB wired. Comfort When It Counts: Contoured shape that’s sculpted specifically for palm-grips and larger hands.

Contoured shape that’s sculpted specifically for palm-grips and larger hands. Powerfully Precise Optical Gaming Sensor: A custom Pixart PMW3391 native 18,000 DPI sensor, adjustable in 1 DPI resolution steps, gives you total sensitivity customization and ultra-accurate tracking.

A custom Pixart PMW3391 native 18,000 DPI sensor, adjustable in 1 DPI resolution steps, gives you total sensitivity customization and ultra-accurate tracking. Ten Fully Programmable Buttons: Customize the way you play with powerful macros and key remaps to give you an in-game advantage.

Customize the way you play with powerful macros and key remaps to give you an in-game advantage. Ultra-Durable Omron Switches: Rated for more than 50 million clicks.

Rated for more than 50 million clicks. Dynamic, Three-Zone RGB Backlighting: Choose from dozens of customizable presets and effects to perfectly match your setup.

Choose from dozens of customizable presets and effects to perfectly match your setup. Onboard Profile Storage: Take your settings with you, with hardware macro playback and lighting control.

Take your settings with you, with hardware macro playback and lighting control. Up to 50 hours of Battery Life: Play uninterrupted with a battery life that lasts for days, or plug it in for wired mode to keep playing while charging.

Play uninterrupted with a battery life that lasts for days, or plug it in for wired mode to keep playing while charging. Intelligent Control, Unlimited Possibilities: CORSAIR iCUE software enables vivid dynamic RGB lighting control, sophisticated macro programming and full-system lighting synchronization across compatible CORSAIR peripherals, coolers, fans and more.

CORSAIR iCUE software enables vivid dynamic RGB lighting control, sophisticated macro programming and full-system lighting synchronization across compatible CORSAIR peripherals, coolers, fans and more. Surface Calibration Utility: Automatically tailors responsiveness and precision based on your individual playing surface.

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Corsair Had to Say