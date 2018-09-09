Corsair K70 MK.2 SE RGB Review – The Worlds Coolest Keyboard?

Corsair K70 MK.2 SE

I have reviewed a lot of keyboards over the years, more than I would care to count, but it’s in the triple digits. For new models, I’m often quite excited to check them out. However, few if any, have had me as joyful as this one. Of course, I am talking about the K70 RGB MK.2 SE Rapid Fire. The cherry on top of the Corsair keyboard range and one of their most premium keyboards ever released. We missed it at launch, but we’ve tracked one down at last. Is it as good as they say? I certainly hope so!

At around £169.99, the K70 is hardly an impulse purchase for many. It’s not a cheap keyboard and one of the more expensive consumer models around. However, what do you get in return for your investment? How about a full brushed aluminium frame, Cherry MX Speed (Silver) switches, per-key RGB lighting, PBT doubt-shot keycaps, onboard memory, USB pass-through, multimedia control, anti-ghosting and rollover, a detachable wrist rest and more. All of the features you could ask for and more are here. However, if the box is anything to go by, you’re paying for the style too.

Features

Aircraft-grade silver anodized brushed aluminium frame, built to withstand a lifetime of gaming.

Get the RAPIDFIRE advantage – CHERRY MX Speed mechanical key switches provide the reliability and accuracy you demand, with blistering fast 1.2mm actuation.

White PBT double-shot keycaps for superior durability, look and feel.

8MB profile storage with hardware macro and lighting playback allow access to up to three stored profiles on the go, independent of external software.

Per-key dynamic multi-colour RGB backlighting offers near unlimited colour customization and control.

USB pass-through port provides convenient access to an additional USB port for your mouse or headset.

Dedicated multimedia and volume control to adjust your audio without interrupting your game.

Detachable, soft-touch wrist rest provides optimal comfort.

100% Anti-ghosting with full-key rollover ensures your commands and simultaneous keystrokes always register the way you intended.

Intuitive and powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables vivid dynamic RGB lighting control, sophisticated macro programming and full-system lighting synchronization compatible with multiple CORSAIR products.

Windows Key Lock mode ensures interruption-free gaming.

Specifications

Switch Technology: Mechanical

Switch Type: Cherry MX Speed, 45g actuation force, 1.2mm actuation distance, guaranteed for over 50M keystrokes with no loss of quality,

Gold Crosspoint contact technology

Backlighting Type: Individually lit and per key programmable

Backlighting Colour: RGB

Keycaps: Double-shot moulded, PBT, double-thick walls, backlight compatible

Chassis: Aircraft-grade aluminium, silver anodized, brushed

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Corsair Had to Say

“The K70 RGB MK.2 SE is a premium mechanical gaming keyboard for those who want to stand out. Equipped with a lightweight durable silver aluminium frame, CHERRY MX Speed switches and PBT double-shot keycaps, it pairs a unique style with durability and accuracy you demand. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables sophisticated macro programming, vivid dynamic multicolour illumination and full-system lighting synchronization. With 8MB of dedicated onboard memory and hardware playback, you can take all your settings with you. A host of extras put your PC at your fingertips, with USB pass-through, dedicated multimedia controls, a detachable soft-touch wrist rest, making it easy to play your way and minimize interruptions. It’s the most amazing K70 keyboard yet.”

What’s in the Box?

The keyboard comes hard-wired with a lovely thick braided silver cable. It features dual USB headers, one for the keyboard, the other for the USB pass-through port. You also get a matching grey/silver rubber coated wrist rest.