Corsair Launches the HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset

Corsair Goes Cord-Cutting

Corsair is adding one new headset to their HS series lineup called the HS70. Unlike the HS60 surround and HS50 stereo gaming headsets, the HS70 is completely wireless. It is even capable of staying connected via 2.4GHz frequency up to 40 feet. The battery lasts up to 16 hours on a single charge. Furthermore, the HS70 features virtual 7.1 surround like the HS60. This enables gamers to experience the advantage of positional audio in 3D games.

The microphone is unidirectional and reduces ambient background noise. This results in clearer audio and it also comes with Discord certification. Moreover, users can simply detach this microphone if they simply want to use the headset. It attaches via a 3.5mmm connector along the left bottom side. This is also where the USB charging cable is located as well as the on-ear volume + mute control. So gamers can easily adjust these settings without exiting the game.

Which Platforms is the HS70 Gaming Headset Compatible With?

Obviously, the Corsair HS70 is Windows PC compatible, requiring Windows 7 or higher. However, it is also PlayStation 4 and Android 4.1 compatible. On the Sony system, it is completely plug-and-play compatible right out of the box.

How Much is the Corsair HS70 Gaming Headset?

The Corsair HS70 gaming headset has an MSRP of $99.99 USD. It is available in three different colour options: white, carbon and a tan version is also available in select areas.

You can read the eTeknix review of this headset by following this link.