Corsair MP600 PCIe 4.0 SSD Hits Preorder

Corsair MP600

Earlier this year at Computex, Corsair revealed what would likely represent one of the first releases of PCIe 4.0 specific technology. Namely, a solid state drive designed to work with the latest AMD motherboards.

Given the additional bandwidth provided in the X570 AMD motherboard releases, it was always going to be interesting to see how this would translate. Specifically based on the sheer fact that it should make various PCIe technologies, and particularly solid state drives, a lot faster.

If you were, therefore, more than a little curious in getting your hands on a Corsair MP600, then we have good news! In a report via TechPowerUp, Amazon in Japan has started accepting pre-orders for the new solid state drive design. That means a Western pre-order and release can only be around the corner!

Capacity & Price

The model listed shows a 1TB capacity which is certainly a more than handy size. In addition to this, however, it will also carry what on the surface appears to be a very attracting price point of just $250.

Yes, these days $250 isn’t impressively cheap for a 1TB SSD, but remember that this is a gen-4 design! For this price, it seems a bit of a no brainer for anyone planning to make the upgrade. This will, after all, likely be able to achieve a minimum read/write sequential speed of over 4GB/s.

The 2TB variant of the Corsair Gen4 SSD is expected to retail for around $450. Again, not a terrible price in comparative terms.

When Are They Out?

We will have no formal release date for the Corsair MP600 and even the website isn’t giving any clues. Given that pre-orders are being accepted, however, we can surely expect these to start hitting shelves within the next month or so.

Based on the potential of the performance here, particularly compared to that seen in PCIe 3.0, there is more than a little to get excited about here!

What do you think? Are you planning on getting one of the new X570 motherboards? – Let us know in the comments!