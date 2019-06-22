Corsair Nightsword RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse Review

Corsair Nightsword RGB

We can’t help but love Corsair, and I’m sure many of our readers feel the same way. They have many of the finest PC cases, keyboards, headsets and so much more available today. Of course, they also have many fantastic and award-winning gaming mice. I should know, as over the years I’ve awarded them many times myself. Their new Nightsword looks like the next contender for one of our awards too, rocking some pretty impressive specifications, as well as a superb design.

It comes equipped with the latest Pixart PWM3371 optical sensor. The latest sensor is capable of an impressive 18000 DPI in 1 DPI increments. Combine this with their new weight-tuning system, ten fully programmable buttons, 50m click rated Omron switches, four-zone RGB lighting, and so much more. On paper, it certainly has the hardware to be one of the best Corsair mice ever, and easily competitive with anything else on the market today.

Features

Smart Tunable Weight System: CORSAIR-exclusive software automatically detects the mouse’s centre of gravity in real time, allowing you to adjust weight between 119g and 141g and fine-tune balance to perfectly fit your grip.

CORSAIR’S Most Advanced Optical Sensor Yet: A custom Pixart PMW3391 native 18,000 DPI optical sensor, adjustable in 1 DPI resolution steps, gives you total sensitivity customization and ultra-accurate tracking.

Professional Comfort: Built with a contoured shape that naturally fits your hand, with high-performance rubber grips inspired by pro sports equipment.

Ten Fully Programmable Buttons: Customize your gaming with the in-game advantage of powerful macros and key remaps.

Precise Weight Calibration: Two sets of weights and six mounting locations offer 120 different weight and balance configurations.

Ultra-Durable Omron Switches: Rated for more than 50 million clicks.

Dynamic, Four-Zone RGB Backlighting: Choose from dozens of presets and effects with near-limitless customization.

Intelligent Control, Unlimited Possibilities: Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables real-time smart weight tuning, dynamic RGB lighting control, sophisticated macro programming and full-system lighting synchronization, compatible with both Windows and macOS.

Onboard Profile Storage: Take your settings to any PC with hardware macro playback and lighting control.

Surface Calibration Utility: Automatically tailor your mouse’s responsiveness and precision based on your individual playing surface

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and updates, please visit the official Corsair Nightsword product page here.

Product Trailer

What Corsair Had to Say

“The Corsair Nightsword RGB performance tunable gaming mouse is equipped with a cutting-edge 18, 000 DPI optical sensor, sophisticated weight CALIBRATION and a real-time centre of gravity detection system. A comfortable contoured design, ten programmable buttons, and ultra-durable Omron switches deliver first-rate gaming performance. Two sets of weights and six mounting locations allow you to adjust weight between 115G and 137G With over 100 different configurations. Use Corsair CUE software to enable real-time Smart weight tuning, control dynamic four-zone RGB lighting, create custom macros, and calibrate your mouse to your playing surface. And with onboard profile storage to take your settings with you, Nightsword RGB makes for perfectly calibrated gaming anywhere, anytime.” – Corsair

What’s in the Box

The mouse comes nicely packaged, and there are about a million tiny bits of clear plastic on the mouse keeping the glossy surfaces clean. It’s a bugger taking them all off, but hey, it the mouse is safe in the box, I’m happy.

The Nightsword comes hard-wired with a black braided USB cable, and a very nice quality USB header. There’s also a small box, which contains the additional weights for the weight tuning system.

There are six weights in total, and with them all removed the mouse weighs 119g, and you can take that up to 141g. Of course, you’ll see you can put them in different configurations to balance the mouse too.