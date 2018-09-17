Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse Review

Scimitar Pro

The Corsair range is packed full of some of the best products in their respective classes. Without a doubt, they have some of the best power supplies, chassis, keyboards, headsets and much more on the market today. With that in mind, they’ve also got some truly amazing gaming mice, and the Scimitar Pro was certainly one of them. However, now it’s been tweaked and updated to be bigger and better than ever. It comes equipped with a powerful 16K DPI optical sensor, extensive RGB customisation, and a dizzying 12 side buttons!

Sure, this mouse isn’t for your daily web browsing office work. It’s tuned for MOBA and MMO gaming. However, with so many buttons, it’s sure to be a boost to all kinds of productivity tasks, simulation gaming and more; assuming you can get used to the extremely dense button configuration. There aren’t many mice on the market quite like this one. There’s the Logitech G600MMO, the Roccat Nyth, and the Naga range that spring to mind. However, it’s a niche market, so there’s not many even from the big name brands.

Features

Exclusive Key Slider macro button control system

12 optimized mechanical side buttons

On-board storage with hardware macro playback

Custom, gaming grade 16000 DPI optical sensor

Surface calibration tuning utility

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Corsair product page here.

What Corsair Had to Say

“The SCIMITAR PRO RGB gaming mouse advances your game with custom 16000 DPI optical sensor, on-board profile storage with hardware macro playback and pro-proven Key Slider™ macro button control system.”

What Jackson “Bajheera” Bliton Pro WOW Player Had to Say

“The CORSAIR SCIMITAR PRO has seriously leveled up! Having the best gear is important to me, and with updates for both the hardware and software, I’m ready to take on the world with my new SCIMITAR PRO.”

What’s in the Box?

Not a lot comes extra here, just a bit of documentation and a special tool. The tool is interesting though, as it allows you to unlock the side buttons and move them forwards/backwards; more on that shortly though.