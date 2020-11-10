Corsair’s 4-in-1 Gaming Bundle is at a Bargain Price!

Corsair undoubtedly represents one of the most trusted PC hardware and peripheral manufacturers around and, thanks to an excellent combination of prices and quality, the chances are that if you’re reading this, you probably own something of theirs on or around your system! – If you are, however, in the market for a big gaming peripheral upgrade, then you might want to check out this amazing deal as UK consumers can now purchase the Corsair 4-in-1 Gaming Bundle for just £99.99!

Corsair 4-in-1 Gaming Bundle

As part of this amazing deal, you receive 4 fantastic pieces of Corsair peripherals to take your gaming experience (and, who knows, maybe even your skillset) to the next level! – The Corsair 4-in-1 Gaming Bundle includes the following peripherals:

Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard – Check out our review here!

Corsair HARPOON RGB Pro RGB Optical Gaming Mouse

Corsair HS50 PRO STEREO 2.0 Gaming Headset – Check out our review here!

Corsair MM100 Gaming Surface

Yes, all of this can be yours in one amazing package for the shockingly low price of just £99.99! – A saving of around £50 (not including postage) if you were to buy these components individually!

What Does Corsair Have to Say?

“With over 10 RGB lighting modes to choose from, the Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard lets you establish the right atmosphere for all your gaming sessions – choose between multicolour static backlighting or immersive lighting effects to help you conquer. Personalise your keyboard with six programmable macro keys. With no additional software required, the K55 RGB lets you assign single keystrokes or complex multi-key combos to facilitate your gaming. Dedicated volume and multimedia controls let you adjust the sound without interrupting your game. Enjoy your gaming marathons with less fatigue. The K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard has a detachable soft-rubber wrist rest and collapsible feet for comfort and support during long gaming sessions. The Corsair HARPOON RGB Pro RGB Optical Gaming Mouse looks the part as well as being perfectly designed for gaming. It’s got dynamic RGB LED lighting, with loads of colours and effects to choose from. The 12,000 DPI sensor is really precise, which is important when accuracy counts in your games. There’s 6 programmable buttons, so you can remap buttons or even assign macros for your games. It’s made to last too – the Omron switches last for up to 20 million clicks. Hear every approaching enemy and every line of dialogue with the Corsair HS50 PRO STEREO 2.0 Gaming Headset. Featuring custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium drivers, your game audio will sound crystal-clear – almost like the real thing. Communicate with your teammates through the unidirectional microphone. It’s noise-cancelling and picks up your voice with excellent clarity. So you can work together and progress to the next level. And when you’re done chatting, the microphone is fully detachable to be out of your way. No headaches here. You’ll speed through long gaming sessions thanks to the super comfy memory foam ear cups. Lightweight and durable, the Corsair HS50 Headset can be worn out and about when you’re listening to music. Want to turn it up? Adjust the volume on the on-ear controls without reaching for your phone. The Corsair MM100 Gaming Surface is designed to work with both laser and optical gaming mice. You’ll get accurate targeting and no matter how frantic the action, it’ll stay in place thanks to the non-slip base.”

Where Can I Get This Deal?

The Corsair 4-in-1 Gaming Bundle is currently available in the UK for the low price of £99.99 direct from Curry’s PC World. – This offer includes free shipping with the promotional code ‘FNDDGAMING’ which can be applied at the ‘checkout’ stage of the purchase!

Comparatively speaking, this is undoubtedly the best offer currently available from any online retailer and it even manages to uncut Corsair’s direct price by around £10-£15.

With it representing a fantastic Christmas gift for yourself, or maybe your significant gaming other, for more information on where you can purchase the Corsair 4-in-1 Gaming Bundle, click on the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!