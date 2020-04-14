Cougar Launches Phontum Pro Gaming Headset

While Cougar may not be one of the biggest names around in terms of PC components and peripherals, we’ve never failed to be impressed with the products they bring to the market. If you want an example of this, you can check out the review we performed on their (highly-excellent) Helor 240 AIO cooler via the link here!

In announcing the launch of the Phontum Pro, however, Cougar may have one of the most impressive gaming headset designs currently available on a reasonable budget!

Features

53mm Drivers with Chamber Design and Graphene Diaphragms

9.7 Unidirectional Cardioid Microphone

Xear® 7.1 Virtual Surround

Two Detachable Control Units (for USB and 3.5mm Connections)

UIX System: Full Equalizer with 12 Presets and Lighting Control

Addressable RGB Lighting System with 5 Preset Modes

Two Interchangeable Earpad Sets (for Gaming and On-the-Go Use )

What Does Cougar Have to Say?

“Phontum Pro brings you top-end audio quality in a highly comfortable design that includes two earpad (fabric and soft protein leather) sets to adapt itself to each situation. Endowed with COUGAR’s graphene diaphragm technology and a dual chamber system, this headset is the dream of an audiophile come true.”

Specifications

For more details and in-depth specifications, you can check out the official Cougar product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

With an expected retail price in the region of £50-£60 (pending confirmation), the Phontum Pro certainly packs a lot of features for not a lot of money. In fact, the only real sticking point with have with them is the name. It all sounds rather wet and a weak alternative to the fact that ‘Phantom’ is already trademarked.

If you can get over the name, however, then this gaming headset from Cougar is definitely to be taken seriously!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!