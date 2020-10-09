Cougar is well known for making a huge range of PC gaming hardware. From power supplies to gaming keyboards, they’ve got a little bit of something for everybody! Of course, today I’m really interested in their PC cases, and while it doesn’t have the coolest name in the world, the MX410-G is packing some impressive features. What’s more, it is extremely affordable at just over £40, so it’s sure to appeal to those who want all those RGB and tempered glass thrills without breaking the bank.

Cougar MX410-G RGB Mid-Tower Case Review

Despite the low price, you do get a lot for your money. The case has all the features you would expect to see on a modern gaming case. There’s tempered glass on the side, albeit it’s a plastic front window. You get four RGB fans pre-installed, and they’re connected to the built-in fan/RGB controller. You get a PSU shroud, impressive hardware clearance, cable routing, and more. Surely Cougar has cut some corners to make all this possible? That’s what we aim to find out.

ATX (and below)

7 Expansion slots

Tempered Glass Side Panel

Watercooling Support

CPU up to 165mm

GPU up to 300mm

2 x USB 3.0

2 x USB 2.0

What Cougar Had to Say

“MX410-G RGB sports an attractive and compact design with dual ARGB strips at the front panel. The integrated lighting button with built-in LED controller allows it to display amazing lighting effects. With a massive tempered glass left panel, MX410-G RGB showcases a clean and tidy build. It has wider but more compact and powerful design, which allows you to have high-performance and abundant storage space.” – Cougar

