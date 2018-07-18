Cougar STX 550w Non-Modular Power Supply Review

Introduction

Cougar STX

When choosing the power supply for your PC, it is important that you choose wisely. After all, since it will be literally powering all of your other components, it’s important that you get something that can not only perform but more importantly give you the reliability and stability necessary to ensure a good long-term operation.

In terms of PC components, Cougar is a relatively modern brand. Only starting in 2008 though, they have quickly built a strong reputation as being a solid manufacturer while providing products within a reasonable budget.

When reviewing the Cougar STX 550w power supply, we, therefore, must take certain factors into consideration. Firstly, this is only 80 plus rated. This has no bronze, silver, gold etc. to back it up. As such, as long as it holds a power efficiency above 80%, it makes the grade. Secondly, as this is a relatively inexpensive power supply it’s in dangerous territory of being associated (or at least compared) to the questionable quality entry-level models.

As ever though, we are always prepared to give every product we review a fair shake of the stick. As such, let’s look at the Cougar STX and see if this could be a hidden gem.

Features

Despite this being a relatively basic power supply, it is nice to see that they have adopted more modern approaches. For example, the +12V output is all operated on a single rail. As such, no balancing is necessary to get the correct output where needed. In addition, it also comes with a plethora of features to tempt you.

Extremely High Efficiency Up to 88% of efficiency. Compatible with The Latest PC-technology Created for use with current and next-generation multi-core CPU platforms. Support Multi-GPU Technology Supports PCI Express 3.0 next-generation graphics cards with 8(6+2) pin PCI-E connector. Ultra-quiet & Temperature-controlled 120mm Fan Extremely Low Noise Level, fan speed automatically regulated according to the temperature. Integrated Air Inlet Design Optimal aerodynamic design that provides more silent operation. Active Power Factor Correction (Active PFC) PF value up to 99%, provides clean and reliable power. Compliant With The Latest Eu-guidelines Energy consumption in Standby is < 0.5W. Full Protections with SCP, OCP, OVP, UVP, OPP



As this is a non-modular model, accessories are not abundant. You will find a euro power adaptor, a set of screws to fix it to your chassis and a manual. That’s pretty much it. UK owners will have to supply their own kettle cable it seems.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Cougar STX 550w product page here.

What Cougar Had to Say

“With STX, your computer’s power supply will reach a high level of efficiency. In doing so, it will keep power consumption at bay at a reasonable cost.” – Cougar

Cables

As the Cougar STX series has quite a significant range (and is non-modular) your choice of model is dependant on exactly what you need to power. As such, a quick summary of which will be best suited to you can be found in their cable description which clearly indicates what comes with which wattage output.

This does highlight one of the biggest issues with non-modular power supplies. With modern PC’s you can often need many outputs to connect everything. With non-modular, you simply get what you get (without getting into the realms of adaptors). As such, before considering a purchase, always check the full cable specification and be certain it’s going to be right for your system.