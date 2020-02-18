Cougar Vortex RGB SPB 120 PWM HDB Cooling Kit Review

There’s no shortage of RGB hardware on the market these days, with just about every brand (except Noctua) throwing a rainbow arrow of lighting into just about everything they can. Of course, that’s absolutely fine and so far, we’ve had some really cool products hit the market. For modding and PC customisation, you’ve never had so many options! However, when it comes to RGB fans, things can get pretty darn expensive in a hurry. Cougar looks set to solve this with some of the most affordable RGB fans yet. Not only that, but they’ll come in a pack of three, with an RGB control hub, and remote control.

Cougar Vortex RGB SPB 120

While they may be on the more affordable end of the scale, you wouldn’t know it looking at the specifications. The fans themselves use their Vortex Frame Design, allowing for better airflow; always a good feature in a fan. They use a Hydro-dynamic bearing design for low noise and operate from 600 RPM to 1500 RPM.

“The VORTEX RGB HPB 120 Cooling kit brings you first-class silent cooling with amazing tri-directional RGB lighting. This powerful package includes the COUGAR Core Box, a remote controller and three Vortex RGB HPB 120 fans, everything you need to create a wonderful RGB build!” – Cougar

The lighting comes with 100 built-in effects using their driver-free controller. However, it’ll also pair up with the 5V RGB header on most major motherboards, including ASUS AURA Sync, MSI Mystic Light, Gigabyte RGB Fusion and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

Features

Omnidirectional Lighting: 360º of gorgeous lighting effects come to your case with COUGAR’s most potent RGB fan lighting ever. The dual lighting circle of the fans combines with the semi-trans lucid fan blades to ensure that you can visualize the lighting effects from any angle.

Patented Vortex Frame Design: Our patented frame design shapes the airflow into a vortex that works wonders when it comes to keeping your computer’s critical components cool.

100 Effects with Driver-Free Remote Control: Choose colours, lighting patterns, brightness and speed with the included wireless controller and make full use of each fan’s 24 addressable LEDs

Make it Bigger: The COUGAR Core Box v2 supports up to 8 RGB fans, and 4 RGB LED strips, enough to make your PC overflow with light.

Motherboard RGB Synchronization: VORTEX RGB SPB 120 Cooling Kit supports connection to compatible motherboards to achieve system-wide RGB lighting synchronization.

Specifications

What’s in the Box?

Everything comes very nicely packaged and I like that there’s not too much waste plastic. So many brands over-bag and wrap things these days and it’ll all just go straight in the bin. You get a remote, hub, and three fans in the box.

You get 12 fan mounting screws, all the required fan cables, splitters, Molex power cables if you need them, a control hub, and the remote.